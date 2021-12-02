Chicago welcomes above average temps ahead of the weekend

The sun isn’t even up yet and already temperatures are running about 10 degrees above the normal high for early December.

Skies are mostly cloudy and there’s a small chance of a light shower between about 6-9 a.m. The rest of the day will be breezy and mild with increasing sunshine.

Highs may fall just shy of 60° but it’ll be mighty close especially from the city south.

Tonight, yet another fast-moving doo-dad zips through the northwest flow and we will be brushed with some precipitation early tomorrow morning.

The better chance of measurable rain or wet snow will be north of The Cheddar Curtain.

The rest of Friday will feature sunshine and highs near 50°.

Saturday looks to be quite nice-a good day to wrap up holiday decorating with sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. As for Sunday, a few days ago it looked like snow could threaten Chicagoland.

Now? Not so much.

Instead let’s crank up high temperatures back into the 50s!

Still have to advertise some rainfall in the form of scattered showers.

Early next week we get a slap of winter. If there’s going to be some sticking snow, Tuesday is still the day of greatest concern.