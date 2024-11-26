Chicago will see a big drop in temps by Friday

Clouds will increase across the area Tuesday evening and overnight following a sunny day.

A few light rain or snow showers are possible, but any precipitation is expected to be minimal and unlikely to affect travel. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 30s.

On Wednesday, a storm system passing to the south will bring most of its precipitation outside Chicagoland. Areas well south of Interstate 80 could see a few rain or snow showers, but the majority of the region will stay dry. Highs will reach the lower 40s.

Thanksgiving Day is forecast to be partly cloudy and cool, with highs in the upper 30s. A few lake-effect rain or snow showers may develop near the lake, though most areas will remain quiet.

A sharp drop in temperatures is expected late this week.

Black Friday will begin in the 20s and remain there throughout the day, with lows dipping into the teens Friday and Saturday nights.

The weekend will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with highs in the mid to upper 20s.