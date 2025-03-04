Chicago braces for windy and cold conditions after heavy rainfall

The Brief Parts of Chicagoland have already seen 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain, with more on the way tonight. A strong cold front will bring rain-to-snow showers Wednesday, along with powerful wind gusts. A big warm-up is expected next week, with temperatures possibly reaching the 60s.



Chicagoans have endured a rainy day, and the wet weather isn’t over yet.

While much of the area is getting a brief break, another round of rain is expected to move in this evening. Temperatures will hold steady in the 40s before warming slightly to around 50 overnight.

What we know:

The storm system will continue into Wednesday, bringing rain in the morning before transitioning to snow showers in the afternoon as temperatures drop. Winds will pick up significantly as they shift to the northwest, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph in some areas.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for DeKalb, Kane, LaSalle, Kendall, and Grundy counties from 2 p.m. Wednesday until midnight.

In northwest Indiana, Lake and Porter counties will be under a Wind Advisory from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday. Sustained winds between 20-30 mph, with gusts as high as 45-50 mph, could make travel difficult.

What's next:

After the storm system moves out, Thursday will bring calmer conditions with sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s.

Another system on Friday could bring a mix of rain and snow, with highs in the upper 30s.

The weekend looks pleasant, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s.

A major warm-up is expected next week, with highs possibly hitting the 50s on Monday and the 60s by Tuesday.