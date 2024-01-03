Winter is making a comeback! We have several snow chances in the next 7 days

In a classic twist of Chicago weather, it seems Mother Nature has a little surprise in store for us.

Lake-effect snow showers are gearing up to make an appearance Wednesday evening and into the night, with the primary target being NW Indiana.

Before you start digging out your snow boots and shovels, hold onto your winter hat — accumulations are expected to be less than a half inch.

However, don't let the modest snowfall fool you. The real concern lies in the potential for some slick spots on the roads, just in time for the Thursday morning commute. So, give yourself a few extra minutes and maybe a couple of extra sips of coffee before heading out.

Here's the silver lining — high pressure is moving in on Thursday. You can pack away those winter blues, at least for a day, as highs will reach the mid-30s.

As the week progresses, Friday sees the return of cloud cover, setting the stage for light snow showers on Saturday. Now, these snow showers are expected to bid their farewell by Sunday morning, leaving you with a calm and snow-free start to the day.

Hold onto your snow hats, though, because the real drama unfolds early next week.

Monday during the day is looking relatively tranquil, but we're keeping a close eye on a storm system that could begin Monday night through Wednesday.

It's still too early to predict whether it'll be a rain/snow affair or all-out snowfall. This depends on the exact track the storm takes.

So, folks, stay tuned and keep those winter coats handy.