Chicago Winter Storm Watch: Less snow, dangerous winds, subzero chills heading into weekend

Clouds over the southern half of our viewing area will drift north today. There could be some patchy freezing drizzle but little impact is expected.

Highs around 30 degrees. Tonight remains quiet with steady temps and clouds thickening.

Latest on Chicago's winter storm

Snow and possibly some light rain/freezing rain begin tomorrow morning. The highest chance for anything briefly liquid will be east of I-55.

Snowfall impacts during the morning will be manageable. People will be able to get around.

Snow intensity picks up during the afternoon as temperatures begin their nosedive from the low 30s to around zero in a couple of hours. Winds will ramp up during this period and really crank at night when the worst travel conditions are likely.

There is a glimmer of hope: snowfall totals looks MUCH lower on all but one computer model now. Likely totals are in the 2 to 4 inches range with some heavier stuff possible in northeast Porter County and Michiana.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

However, this storm will still have very high winds of 35-45 mph which will lead to blowing snow and a "ground blizzard" mainly in outlying areas.

The magnitude of the temperature drop will be shocking as well tomorrow afternoon. We will go from 30 degrees to 0 degrees in just a couple of hours and wind chills will be around -20 or lower.

Friday is looking far less snowy, if any snow falls period. The storm now looks like it will zip on out of here leaving the gusty winds, blowing snow, and dangerous wind chills with which to contend.

The Winter Storm Watch is still what is in effect from tomorrow through 6 a.m. Saturday but this will change to either a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory. My expectation is that the warning will be issued.

The holiday weekend will be mostly sunny but frigid.