Chicago winter chill arrives: Temps to plummet after Thanksgiving

The Brief Colder air settles in Chicago today with highs near 40°, but a strong breeze will make it feel chillier. Thanksgiving brings mostly cloudy skies and dry travel conditions, followed by a frigid weekend with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.



Colder air hits Chicago this morning but at least it will be sunny today. Highs will be close to 40 degrees but with a strong breeze it will feel colder.

Tonight will be cloudier with a small chance of sprinkle toward daybreak. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s, which is normal for late November.

Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy as a storm system passes to the south, providing easy travel conditions in our area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Then some legit cold arrives, likely holding into early December. Highs on Friday-Sunday will be in the upper 20s with lows in the teens. Expect no precipitation during this period.

Of note: The longest streaks of below-normal temperatures this year were Aug. 6-12, and Jan. 13-21. We might beat those runs.