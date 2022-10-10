Chicagoland weather: Expect highs around 70 with sunny skies

Monday will be a stunning day with highs around 70 with sunshine.

Tuesday will be gusty with a chance for rain moving in around 1 p.m.

There is a chance for a few storms Tuesday, and highs will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance for rain and storms.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A cold front will move through Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will drop to the mid 50s Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

Friday will be another chilly day with highs in the low 50s under mostly sunny skies.

This weekend, low are expected to be in the 60s Saturday, and low 50s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.