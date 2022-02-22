Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 AM CST, Porter County, Jasper County
12
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until FRI 8:00 AM CST, Newton County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 11:09 AM CST until TUE 2:15 PM CST, Cook County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kendall County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, LaSalle County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Newton County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Kane County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 10:46 AM CST until TUE 1:45 PM CST, LaSalle County

Chicago's wild week of weather continues

By
Published 
Tim's Weather Takeaways
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago - The Chicago area has seen everything from fog to heavy rain and thunderstorms to hail on Tuesday. Before the day ends parts of the area will see some freezing rain.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until this evening for counties north and northwest of Chicago, including the northern portion of Cook County. Up to a tenth of an inch of glaze could accumulate.

Hail From Maple Park

After Tuesday, our focus will shift to some sticking snow on the way for late Thursday into Friday morning. You probably don't need to stock up on the bread and milk for this next storm.

This meteogram spits out a range of around 1 inch to 4 inches of snow is possible with most models clustered between 1.5 to 2.5 inches for O'Hare. 

I want to isolate two models and look a little closer at them.

The GFS model squeezes out about 2 to 4 inches total accumulation by Friday afternoon. The higher amounts are in the city and southward into northern Indiana.

The European model has us receiving about 1 to 2 inches in total. The larger amounts would be across our northern suburbs.

The snowfall numbers will change. We will refine them as we get closer to the event.

Meteorological spring is now just under a week away. There will be some signs of spring in terms of temperatures at least by the middle of next week.

The National Blend Of Models has highs warming into the 40's by Wednesday of next week! We could be flirting with 50 degrees within about 10 days.