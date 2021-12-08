Chilly temps in store Wednesday across Chicago

Own a plowing service? Bad news. Sell salt on the side? Bad news.

Like it when the ground is bare and your fingers aren’t numb all the time? This is your kind of forecast.

Today will be chilly. We open with clouds and 20s but with clearing skies, low to mid 30s are on the way this afternoon.

It will not be very cold tonight with temps holding steady in the mid to upper 20s. Another moisture-starved system comes through our area tomorrow morning and about all that could occur is a brief snow/sleet or rain shower.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

Northern half of Chicagoland is favored for this. It will be a windy day. Highs tomorrow reach the low to mid 40s-the start of what will be at least a week of above-normal temperatures.

Friday should start dry but rain is on the way-mainly in the afternoon and at night. The warmest part of the "day" will be at night when widespread 50s will be likely from the city south, with the northern burbs hanging in the 40s.

Advertisement

Saturday, there will be a brief shot of colder air-but it will still be slightly warmer than normal. As Friday’s system departs, there could be a quick shot of a rain/snow mix in the morning. The plows and shovels will remain idle.