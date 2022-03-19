Cloudy, rainy Saturday, with highs in the 40s across Chicagoland

It is one wet Saturday across Chicagoland.

Temps are sitting in the upper 30s Saturday morning, and aren't expected to get too much higher.

There will be rain falling sporadically across the Chicagoland area, and snow is possible as well. If you see snow, don't panic, it won't stick around too long.

It will be cloudy, breezy and windy.

Mark Strehl has the morning weather forecast, and an outlook on what is to come in the next week!