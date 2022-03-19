Expand / Collapse search

Cloudy, rainy Saturday, with highs in the 40s across Chicagoland

By FOX 32 DIGITAL TEAM
Published 
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Morning weather forecast for Chicagoland March 19

Mark Strehl has your Saturday morning forecast.

CHICAGO - It is one wet Saturday across Chicagoland

Temps are sitting in the upper 30s Saturday morning, and aren't expected to get too much higher. 

There will be rain falling sporadically across the Chicagoland area, and snow is possible as well. If you see snow, don't panic, it won't stick around too long. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

It will be cloudy, breezy and windy. 

Mark Strehl has the morning weather forecast, and an outlook on what is to come in the next week!