Cold front bringing strong, damaging winds to Chicago area

An overnight cold front will likely bring “strong, potentially damaging winds” blowing through the Chicago area Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The city could see wind gusts as high as 55 miles per hour, which can bring down tree limbs — resulting in some power outages — damage outdoor tents and blow around unsecured objects, the weather service said. There’s also a high likelihood of showers Saturday night and Sunday morning, with a thunderstorm possible overnight.

The weather service issued a wind advisory to take effect at midnight Sunday, applying to all of central and northern Illinois, as well as northwest Indiana. The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.

The strong winds will come with a cold front that sees temperatures peak at about 45 degrees, and drop to 32 degrees Sunday night, the weather service said. Temperatures are expected to climb back into the low 50s on Monday.