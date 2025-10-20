Chicago weather: Cold front sweeps in tonight, more rain for Tuesday

It was a warm, sunny, and windy Monday with south winds gusting over 35mph at times.

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Highs topped out in the mid 60s, which is a few degrees above normal. Average high temperatures sit in the lower 60s for this time of October.

A cold front sweeps through the region tonight, bringing the chance of rain after about 10 p.m. Skies will clear out by daybreak Tuesday, and low temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 40s.

Clouds return Tuesday morning and then scattered showers are expected from late morning into the early evening. Winds will be gusty out of the west, expected to be as high as 40 to 45 mph at times.

Clouds linger into Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s. Winds will remain gusty out of the west. Sunshine returns to the forecast on Thursday, but temps stay cool in the mid 50s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. There is a small chance for isolated showers this weekend, but we'll have plenty of dry hours in the mix with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday and then near 60 on Sunday.