Cold start to the week before gradual warmup

Off to a cool start today and this week.

A few spots well north/northwest of the city have dropped into the upper 30s. We will see a good deal of sun though today and highs will climb into the low and mid 60s away from the cooling influence of the lake.

Tonight won’t be as chilly. Tomorrow will feature a mix of clouds and sun but rain should hold off. Highs once again chiefly in the mid 60s except by the lake.

Rainfall arrives early Wednesday and may be accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder. Highs should make it into the low/mid 70s-around normal for late May.

Showers will continue intermittently Thursday with similar temps. The holiday weekend currently looks quite warm with 80s returning.