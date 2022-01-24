Coldest air of the season heading to Chicago this week

The coldest air of the winter is about to blast into Chicagoland, but before it arrives we will deal with another light snow event.

Snow will ramp up area wide this morning and impact the commute. Amounts won’t be huge but the timing warrants the winter weather advisory through noon for most of the area.

Totals will be in the 1"-3" range before winding down around noon-a little sooner west, a little later in IN.

Then, it’s all about the cold.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

Today, we should hit the upper 20s before the bottom falls out.

Lows tonight under clearing skies will be below zero in many outlying areas west and north of the city.

Tomorrow, low teens for a high with sunshine and wind chills below zero all day. The coldest night of the season follows with lows ranging between -1°right downtown and -12° in the far NW burbs.

Wednesday will be sunny again with highs in the low teens.

Thursday won’t be as cold but there could be some flurries or very light snow late in the day or at night followed by yet another shot of arctic air-though not as harsh as the one moving in tonight.

Advertisement

The snow cover isn’t going away any time soon.