Cool Friday rings in hot Memorial Day weekend across Chicago

Severe weather on Thursday in Chicagoland was bupkis.

There are a few showers in the area early this morning and scattered activity will continue through midday.

Highs will be much cooler-mid 60s most areas even cooler near the lake with a stout north wind. Clouds will break later this afternoon then it’s all about the holiday heat that is on the way.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Saturday will be quite pleasant. Mid to upper 70s with low humidity and plenty of sun. Sunday may have a few high clouds around but it will be a good 10 degrees warmer.

Advertisement

Memorial Day and Tuesday will be smoking with low 90s and a boost in humidity levels. It will stay quite warm on Wednesday but a cold front will spark a few t’showers which will be followed by a cooldown.