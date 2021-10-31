Cool week ahead for Chicago, Freeze Warning issued in the suburbs

Cool and below average temperatures are expected all week for the Chicagoland area.

Normal highs for this time of the year are in the mid-50s and normal lows are around 40 degrees. The Chicago area throughout the week will be looking at highs in the 40s and lows around 30.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for late Sunday night for McHenry, Lake, De Kalb, Kane, La Salle and Kendall counties from midnight through 9 a.m. Monday. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s in these areas.

Lows in the city of Chicago and northwest Indiana will be in the low to mid-30s.

Monday will have sunny skies in the morning and then increasing clouds throughout the day. It will be another breezy day with westerly winds around 10-20 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday will have areas of frost in the morning. It will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Wednesday will have areas of frost in the morning. It will be partly cloudy and cool. Highs will be in the mid-40s.