Dangerous heat wave sweeping through Chicago — what to know

As scorching temperatures continue to grip the Midwest, health officials are warning the public not to underestimate the severity of this heat wave.

With the potential to cause health concerns for individuals of all ages, it becomes even riskier for our elders and those with pre-existing health conditions that affect the body's response to temperature. Moreover, certain prescription medications can alter the body's ability to regulate temperature or sweat.

The heat wave can lead to various heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat rash, and heatstroke, and these conditions can affect people regardless of their age.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Matt Zavadsky from Medstar stressed the importance of not becoming complacent and adhering to vital heat-related precautions during this time. Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water is crucial, especially if you must venture outside. Seek shade or wear a hat to protect your head from direct sunlight.

The situation is expected to intensify on Thursday, with temperatures rising even further, coupled with high humidity. The heat index could make it feel like triple digits outside.