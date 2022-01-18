Enjoy it while it lasts, Tuesday could be the warmest day for the rest of January

Today will be the warmest day quite possibly for at least the rest of the month.

Numerous global signs point to a cold transition from January into February so enjoy the few hours above freezing today.

Highs should be around 40°, maybe a tick higher south and a couple of degrees lower far north.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and a gusty wind will crank up out of the southwest.

Tonight, a sharp cold front whisks through sending temperatures plummeting by daybreak. I’m forecasting a high around 34° tomorrow because that’s likely to be close to the temperature at midnight. By midafternoon temperatures will likely be in the upper teens!

Wind chills tomorrow night into Thursday morning will be close to advisory criteria.

There could be a sprinkle or flurry as the front hit late tonight but meaningful precipitation isn’t happening.

However, downwind of Lake Michigan from Porter County east, lake-effect snow is likely tomorrow and Thursday with modest accumulations.

Thursday looks sunny but very cold with highs in the teens. Over the weekend it won’t be as cold, but still below normal.

We will have to watch for a possible sticking snow Sunday but amounts looks to be around an inch or two.