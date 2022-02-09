Scattered snow showers expected Wednesday afternoon across Chicagoland

While there are no big storms in sight, we have a few minor wrinkles in the weather fabric to iron out. The first is this afternoon and night.

After some sun and a milder start to this day, clouds will fill in and produce scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Not much more than a dusting is likely but a few spots could see visibility drop to less than a mile for a few minutes at a time. Possible impact to the evening commute.

Tomorrow could open with a flurry but after highs in the upper 30s today, it will be a struggle to hit 30 degrees Thursday under mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday night after the rush hour, a period of light snow is likely as the next warm front moves in.

Maybe an inch of slushy snow will fall overnight but it now looks like the Friday morning commute would be chiefly wet-still impacted, mind you, but not by falling snow.

In fact rain, may be falling at that time and off and on through the day with highs around 40 degrees. Then, the arctic air hits holding highs barely in the 20s on Saturday.