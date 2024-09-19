Fall begins Sunday, but first freeze still weeks away

The Brief Fall officially begins Sunday, but warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to persist for a few weeks. Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford predicts that Chicago's first freeze will likely arrive by the third week of October. The true fall weather pattern, with cooler air, isn't expected until mid-October.



Autumn officially begins this Sunday, but it looks like Chicagoans will have to wait a bit longer for that refreshing fall air.

According to Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford, the warmer-than-usual weather will stick around for several more weeks.

Speaking with FOX 32's Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls, Ford said the latest data from the Climate Prediction Center suggests that above-average temperatures are favored through October. Ford explained that while it won’t be hot, the real crisp fall weather many expect won’t settle in for another three to four weeks.

The first fall freeze, when temperatures drop to 32 degrees or lower, typically arrives around the third week of October. Despite some variability year to year, it appears we’re still quite a ways off from the first freeze of the season in Chicago.

As for bitter cold and snow, Ford added that with the current weather pattern, Chicago is in the clear for a while. He predicts that true winter-like conditions won’t arrive until closer to December, the start of meteorological winter.