Fall-like weather returns to Chicago today

Temperatures in some spots have made a 35-degree plunge since Tuesday. Skies will be partly sunny today with highs only in the low to mid 60s.

Add a stiff northerly breeze and it will surely feel rather fall-like.

The autumnal equinox occurs at 8:04 p.m. marking the start of astronomical fall. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and there could conceivable be a lake-effect sprinkle toward morning. Lows in the upper 40s inland and low 50s downtown.

Tomorrow will be similar to today temperature-wise. A few showers are likely tomorrow night.

The weekend will be warmer on Saturday with mid 70s and sunshine, then cloudier with scattered showers on Sunday and highs closer to 70 degrees. It could rain during the Bears game but nothing like Week 1.

Fiona is still a Category 4 hurricane with max sustained winds of 130 mph. She will pass west of Bermuda, where tropical storm conditions are likely tonight into tomorrow morning with a chance of hurricane conditions there.

Eastern Canada will be hammered this weekend with Nova Scotia in the crosshairs. This could be the strongest hurricane (lowest central pressure) to ever hit Canada.