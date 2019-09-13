Flash flood warning in effect across north suburbs

A flash flood warning is in effect Friday morning for north suburban counties as heavy rains track across the region, the weather service said.

The warning is in effect for several counties including Lake, McHenry, Boone and Winnebago, according to the National Weather Service. Northern Kane and DeKalb counties are also included, along with northeastern Ogle County.

Widespread rainfall accumulated 1 to 3 inches since Thursday evening, the weather service said. Moderate rainfall is expected through 6 a.m. Rainfall across parts of central Boone and northwest McHenry counties was between 3 to 5 inches.

Drivers are urged to avoid flooded roads, the weather service said.

The flash flood warning is expected to remain in effect until 6:45 a.m., the weather service said.