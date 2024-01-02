Chicago weather: Sunshine peeks through with temps near freezing

Clearing skies are just west of our viewing area as of this writing. We will have at least some sun today with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Tonight, there could be some freezing drizzle or a flurry around. Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy again with a few light snow showers possible at times and highs in the mid 30s.

Lake-effect snow which could whiten the ground in parts of northwest Indiana are likely overnight into Thursday morning. The rest of Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and seasonably chilly.

Friday looks dry as well with the next storm system nearby for a threat of light snow mainly southern viewing area on Saturday.

Computer models are much more excited about a strong winter storm in our area Monday night and Tuesday of next week. This will need to be watched in coming days as it’s way too early for any specifics.