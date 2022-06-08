Forecast: Rain with highs in the 60s

Rain arrives late morning from the west and should end early to mid-afternoon.

Thunder is possible, but severe weather is not expected.

Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday looks like a winner with sunshine and upper 70s.

Friday will feature some showers which will likely favor the southern half of our viewing area.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR WEATHER UPDATES

The weekend looks mostly dry — maybe a shower Saturday night or Sunday.

Next week, the heat returns with 90+ likely by Tuesday.