Freeze warnings kick off a sunny stretch of warm weather in Chicago

The Brief Chicago starts with freeze warnings, but a sunny and mild weekend with highs in the 70s is expected, followed by a chance of rain early next week.



Today we are starting with freeze warnings for many, with frost advisories in effect for McHenry County and portions of Cook County.

Expect sunshine and highs in the mid 60s this afternoon with wind gusts of up to 20 mph possible. Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

This weekend will be fantastic. Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s with sunshine and upper 70s Sunday under sunny skies. The mild weather continues into next week with highs in the upper 70s Monday, upper 60s and low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is a small chance for rain to return early next week, Monday night into Tuesday. A wetter pattern looks to arrive for late October. Our normal temps today are range between 45 degrees and 62 degrees.