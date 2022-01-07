Friday brings another round of single-digit temps, brutal wind chills

The last time Chicago was below zero was last Valentine’s Day when the low was -5°.

Right now, it’s 1° at O’Hare and there’s time to drop a degree or two.

The Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for mainly western and far southern portions of our area until mid-morning. Wind chills will be -15 to -25 in those areas and not much better anywhere in Chicagoland.

Highs will only reach the mid teens-just like yesterday. Skies will be mostly sunny anyway.

Tonight, temperatures will dip a few degrees before leveling off then actually beginning a rise toward dawn.

Highs tomorrow will be close to freezing but won’t be reached until very late in the day or evening.

Some light freezing rain seems the most-likely type of precipitation but quite frankly there could be a mix across our area. Just enough to make for slippery spots tomorrow night.

A cold front slides through early Sunday morning and temperatures will fall through the day even as skies clear.

There are growing signs of some light snow (inch or so) for some of us on Monday. Something to monitor for possible commute impacts.