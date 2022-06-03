Friday brings near-perfect weather to Chicago area

Smooth sailing today even if you don’t own a boat. Sunny. Mild. Upper 70s. Low humidity. Nice breeze.

Tonight looks terrific too under clear to partly cloudy skies. Over the weekend there are a couple of chances for showers but the vast majority of the time will be dry.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with temps just short of today’s. Shower can’t be ruled out mainly in our northern tier of counties.

Sunday will be a couple of degrees warmer with showers likely late in the day and/or at night.

Still no signs of hot weather or severe storms in the extended. The National Hurricane Center predicts Tropical Storm Alex will form in the Gulf of Mexico later today and bring heavy rainfall to Florida through tomorrow. I’ll update if/when Alex is actually "named."