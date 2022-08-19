Friday will be Chicago's warmest day in nearly two weeks



A fine summer day is on the way, the warmest we've had since Aug. 6 when it was 95 degrees.

We will be in the mid to upper 80s today under mainly sunny skies. Tonight, it’s possible a few showers sneak in but most of the shower activity happens tomorrow.

Showers and storms are possible at any time Saturday but that doesn’t mean it will be raining all day. Impacts to the Air and Water Show are likely. Highs will be just shy of 80 degrees with a few peeks of sun.

There is a marginal risk of severe storms with gusty winds being the hazard apart from lightning.

Sunday looks a little less "active" with showers still possible but with lower coverage and less intensity. Highs once again will be in the upper 70s.

Next week looks quiet with seasonable temperatures.