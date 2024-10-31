Chicago weather: Halloween forecast

The Brief Showers and some thunder are expected in the Chicago area this morning but should clear up by trick-or-treating hours, with temperatures falling into the 50s throughout the day. High winds up to 45 mph could cause decorations to blow around, and cooler temperatures in the 30s are expected tonight, with a sunny, seasonable day forecast for tomorrow.



Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are likely this morning and should exit the Chicago area before trick-or-treat time.

Today's highs have already happened. It was 71 degrees just after midnight.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s this afternoon. Winds remain strong and an advisory will be in effect most of the day/evening from roughly I-80 north. Gusts of 45 mph are possible. Decorations could be flying around. Pumpkins not so much.

Tonight will be mainly clear and much cooler with lows in the 30s and winds gradually easing. Tomorrow will be a fine fall day with less wind and plenty of sunshine. Temps will only make it into the low to mid 50s which is close to normal for Nov. 1.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and milder with highs moving into the lower 60s.

Rain arrives Sunday and will continue intermittently through Tuesday morning. Highs will be 60s to around 70 degrees. Yesterday’s high of 80 degrees will very likely be the last day that warm until next spring. There have been no days in the 80s beyond Nov. 1 in the climate record for Chicago.