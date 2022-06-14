Chicago's heat index could hit 110 degrees today

An excessive heat warning is in place today for everyone with the exception of Lake and McHenry counties who have heat advisories in place.

The heat index will reach 105-110 degrees this afternoon. We will be in the upper 90s, perhaps even reaching our record high for today—99 degrees.

We may have a little fog early, then sunshine is on the way.

The temperature was expected to rise to around 98 degrees Tuesday, but high humidity will make it feel more like 106 or 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

"Heat-related illnesses may develop in fewer than 30 minutes after strenuous outdoor activity," the weather service warned.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the weather service said.

Tomorrow will be sunny and hot again with highs in the upper 90s.

There is a storm chance Wednesday night into early Thursday with a cold front. Thursday will be sunny with highs in the low 90s. Expect upper 70s and low 80s Friday and Saturday.

We are back to the mid 80s Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Upper 80s and low 90s will open next week.

Officials say it’s important to stay hydrated, keep your home cool, and check on children, older adults and pets.

Signs of heatstroke include a high body temperature, dizziness, nausea and a rapid pulse.

If someone is suffering from heatstroke, you're encouraged to call 911.

"Certain folks are more vulnerable to the heat, adults 65 and older, those with chronic medical conditions, people who work outside, young children, absolutely. if you do have a loved one who spends a lot of time alone or an older loved one, you want to make sure you're checking in, a text a call, just to say hey, are you doing alright. That can go a long way," said Brian Williamsen, Red Cross of Illinois.

The city will open six cooling centers Tuesday and Wednesday — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

During open hours, residents can also find relief in any of the city's public libraries, park district field houses or splash pads.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.