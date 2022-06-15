Heat record likely to be broken in Chicago Wednesday, meteorologists say

Chicago has a "very good" chance of breaking a heat record Wednesday as the area endures another day of sweltering temperatures, meteorologists say.

Temperatures at O’Hare Airport reached 95 degrees by 2:30 p.m., tying the record high for June 15 which was set in 1994, National Weather Service meteorologist Brett Borchardt said.

"Probably a good chance we actually break it," Borchardt said.

High humidity is making the heat feel more oppressive, Borchardt said. The dew point in some areas is in the 70s.

On Tuesday, temperatures at Midway Airport reached 100 degrees for the first time since 2012. At O’Hare Airport, temperatures climbed to 96 degrees by 2 p.m. Tuesday, falling a few degrees shy of the record high for June 14 of 99 degrees set in 1987. Official temperature records for the city are measured at O’Hare.

But relief is in sight after back-to-back steamy days. While temperatures are expected to remain in the high 80s and low 90s Thursday, humidity levels should drop significantly, Borchardt said. The dew point should fall back to the 50s on Thursday.

"It’s going to be noticeably drier" Thursday, Borchardt said. A cool front will move in over the weekend before temperatures rise again Monday.

Chicago has opened six cooling centers, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday (except for the Garfield Center, which is open 24 hours):

Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.

Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

Residents can also find relief in one of the city’s more than 75 Chicago Public Library locations and more than 250 Chicago Park District fieldhouses as well as 176 splash pads.

Lakefront beaches are also open.