Sweltering heat returns Wednesday with temps expected in the upper 90s

Yesterday was HOT.

O’Hare Airport reached 98 degrees with a heat index of 104, and Midway hit 100 degrees with a heat index of 107.

Today, the excessive heat warning is back until 8 p.m. Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s will return too.

Tonight, a cold front will move through bringing the chance for storms. Tomorrow will be sunny after a morning shower chance, highs in the low 90s.

Friday will be better, back to the mid 80s with sunshine. Expect temps in the upper 70s Saturday with sunny skies.

Upper 80s Sunday and back to the mid 90s to start next week. Mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday.

These cooling areas are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Friday (except for the Garfield Center, which will be open 24 hours):

Englewood Center, 1140 W. 79th St.

Garfield Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

North Area Center, 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center, 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center, 4312 W. North Ave.

Residents can also find relief in one of the city’s more than 75 Chicago Public Library locations and more than 250 Chicago Park District field houses as well as 176 splash pads.

Lakefront beaches are also open. Park District pools will open later this month.

People should be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion, a milder form of heat-related illness that can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids. Heatstroke is more serious and occurs when the body starts to lose its ability to regulate itself.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.