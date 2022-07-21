Hot stretch continues Thursday across Chicago with chance of afternoon storms

We will break 90 degrees this afternoon with modest levels of humidity.

Skies open up perfectly clear but a small cluster of showers and storms will likely cross our area this afternoon. About a third of the area will be impacted.

Tonight will be clear and warm. Tomorrow might fall just a bit shy of 90 degrees but it’ll be close under sunny skies. There’s a chance of a storm late at night impacting about ½ the area with the southern half favored.

Saturday will be blazing hot and humid with mid 90s. That will fuel the area’s best chance for an area-wide wetting with storms at night. Some could be strong.

Showers and storms will settle south of Chicagoland Sunday as somewhat "cooler" air arrives. Highs will still be in the mid 80s through next Wednesday, the day when showers and storms re-enter the picture.