Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 3:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County
7
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM CST, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Lake County
Wind Chill Advisory
until MON 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County, Kenosha County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 3:00 PM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST, DeKalb County, McHenry County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Kane County, La Salle County, La Porte County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 3:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County

Hundreds of plows deployed ahead of snowstorm

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Winter Weather
Sun-Times Media Wire

Chicago area braces for up to a foot of snow by Tuesday

FOX 32's Joanie Lum reports...

CHICAGO - Chicago sent out hundreds snow plows as the city braces for a foot — and possibly more — of fallen snow by Tuesday.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed 287 snow vehicles to respond to the winter storm moving across the area.

Salt spreaders will focus on arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive before transitioning to residential streets as needed, agency spokeswoman Cristina Villarreal said in a statement.

To view the city’s snow fleet in real time visit www.chicagoshovels.org.

Morning forecast for Chicagoland on Feb. 15th

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's snowy weather outlook.

Lake-effect snow on Monday will bring about 7 to 15 inches at Midway Airport, according to the National Weather Service. With more snow likely Tuesday, O’Hare Airport could see a foot.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s high temperature peaked at just 4 degrees, breaking the record for the lowest high temperature on Valentine’s Day – 8 degrees. That record was set in 1943, according to the weather service.