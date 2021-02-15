Hundreds of plows deployed ahead of snowstorm

Chicago sent out hundreds snow plows as the city braces for a foot — and possibly more — of fallen snow by Tuesday.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed 287 snow vehicles to respond to the winter storm moving across the area.

Salt spreaders will focus on arterial routes and Lake Shore Drive before transitioning to residential streets as needed, agency spokeswoman Cristina Villarreal said in a statement.

To view the city’s snow fleet in real time visit www.chicagoshovels.org.

Lake-effect snow on Monday will bring about 7 to 15 inches at Midway Airport, according to the National Weather Service. With more snow likely Tuesday, O’Hare Airport could see a foot.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s high temperature peaked at just 4 degrees, breaking the record for the lowest high temperature on Valentine’s Day – 8 degrees. That record was set in 1943, according to the weather service.