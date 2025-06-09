Hurricane Barbara becomes first 2025 hurricane; Cosme expected to follow

The Brief Hurricane Barbara became the first 2025 Eastern Pacific hurricane Monday, with 75 mph winds, located 175 miles west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. Barbara will stay offshore but bring coastal swells to southwestern Mexico. Tropical Storm Cosme, with 70 mph winds, is likely to become the second hurricane tonight and will also remain offshore with minimal impact.



The first hurricane of the 2025 season developed Monday morning in the Eastern Pacific, and we'll likely see the second hurricane of the season developing tonight or early Tuesday.

What to Expect :

Hurricane Barbara is the first hurricane of the season, reaching Category 1 strength Monday morning. The latest update from the National Hurricane Center shows Barbara is located roughly 175 miles west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico.

(FOX 32 )

Maximum sustained winds are up to 75 mph with wind gusts as high as 90 mph. The storm is currently on a northwesterly track, moving at about 10 mph.

Hurricane Barbara is expected to remain offshore but will still bring impacts to Mexico. The National Hurricane Center says swells generated by Barbara will affect portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico during the next few days.

A few hundred miles west of Hurricane Barbara is Tropical Storm Cosme. Cosme has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and will likely reach hurricane strength this evening or tonight.

Similar to Hurricane Barbara, Cosme is expected to remain offshore with minimal impacts to Mexico.