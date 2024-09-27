Chicago weather: Hurricane Helene’s remnants to bring strong winds, cloud cover

The Brief Hurricane Helene's remnants will bring strong winds and cloud cover today, with gusts exceeding 50 mph in some areas. Showers are likely tonight, with breezy but milder conditions continuing through the weekend.



Hurricane Helene’s remnants will impact Chicago weather with an increase in cloud cover today and the development of strong winds, most notably in our southern and lakeside areas.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect this afternoon for counties along and south of the Kankakee River. Winds could exceed 50 mph in gusts, with 40 mph gusts perhaps reaching the metro this evening.

No rain is expected until late tonight when showers are likely. A few showers are likely again tomorrow, but not an all-day rain. It won’t be quite as windy but certainly still blustery.

Highs today and tomorrow will be in the low-to-mid 70s. Rainfall chances diminish on Sunday. It will be breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s once again.

Monday will be a few degrees warmer with partly to mostly sunny skies. Tuesday and Wednesday will be closer to 70 with some sunshine.