Incoming heat could bring severe storms to Chicago this Monday

Today we have a chance for severe storms.

It is conditional, and there is also a chance the system misses us and moves northeast of the viewing area.

If storms do develop, damaging winds are the greatest threat. For now, the storm prediction center has us in a slight risk.

Either way, heat is a concern today with highs in the upper 80s.

We have a heat advisory tomorrow and Wednesday with highs pushing to the upper 90s, heat index up to 105. Sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday we have a chance for p.m. storms.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90. Low 80s Friday with sunshine. 80s continue next weekend with sunny skies.