Chicago weather: Labor Day forecast

The Brief Labor Day will be sunny with cool temperatures, reaching the low to mid 70s, but dangerous swimming conditions due to high wave action on the lake. A mid-week warmup will bring highs near 80 degrees by Tuesday, rising to upper 80s by Thursday.



On this Labor Day there will be plenty of sun and cool temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

There will be some cloudiness near and downwind of the lake, especially this morning. Speaking of the lake, high wave action will make for dangerous swimming conditions throughout the day.

Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the 50s. Tomorrow we begin a mid-week warmup. Skies will be sunny with highs near 80 degrees. Expect temps in the mid 80s and sunny Wednesday. Upper 80s to around 90 degrees come ahead of a cold front Thursday. That front will trigger some shower activity at night into Friday.

Friday’s highs will be in the mid 70s followed by a rather chilly weekend with highs both days struggling to get out of the 60s. We will have great football weather Sunday for the Bears game.