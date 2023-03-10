Lake, McHenry counties hit hard with snow; other areas seeing light snow, rain

As expected, the heaviest snow is currently falling in Lake and McHenry counties, where five to eight inches have fallen.

Light snow continues to fall into the morning rush with minor additional accumulations and temperatures at/or just above freezing.

There is some rain still mixing in the far south viewing area.

It looks likely that additional light snow (or mix) will slide in due to the lake effect through the day, keeping things wet into the evening.

Highs Friday will reach the mid-30s, promoting some melt and enabling road treatment to be highly effective.

The weight of the snow hanging on trees far north is a concern for possible breaks and isolated power outages.

It will drop to 30 and a re-freeze is likely Friday night.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs warm enough to do some melting, but more snow is on the way at night. We could be one to three inches through early Sunday. Sunday will get close to 40°.