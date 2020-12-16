Light snow moving through the Chicago area

Light snow pushed through the Chicago area Wednesday morning, dampening roads in the city and causing several crashes where snow fell heavier in the south suburbs and northwest Indiana.

Pockets of light snow moved through the Chicago metro area after 8 a.m., but the National Weather Service said the heaviest snow was falling south of Interstate 80.

Snow could be seen sticking to roads at the I-55 interchange with the Dan Ryan Expressway.

On the lakefront, authorities closed down the pedestrian trail between Oak and Ohio street due to high waves and icy conditions, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

In northwest Indiana, several crashes were reported on I-65 in Jasper County, according to Indiana State Police.

By 9:20 a.m., O’Hare International Airport reported 29 flight cancellations and average delays below 15 minutes, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Midway International Airport reported seven cancellations and similar delays.

The forecast called for snow accumulation in Chicago below a half inch.

Snow should continue to fall until 9 p.m., when it’s expected to mix with freezing drizzle, the weather service said. The temperature could drop to 29 degrees overnight.

Thursday’s forecast calls for more snow and freezing drizzle before 7 a.m., followed by a chance of snow during the day. Thursday is expected to be cloudy with a high near 36 degrees.