Chicago weather: Lovely Saturday leads to cooler temps throughout the weekend

It was a partly cloudy start to what’s expected to be a lovely weekend in terms of temperatures.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

While there is a slight chance for sprinkles in the area, most everyone should stay dry with the best chance of heavier rain coming over Lake Michigan.

If there are any pop-up showers, they will be toward the south suburbs.

Forecast high temperatures will only reach the lower 80s, with the upper 70s in the northernmost suburbs. That’s where the leading tip of the cooler air that’s expected to come into the Chicago area on Sunday.

What's next:

Daytime highs on Sunday will only get into the mid-70s and perhaps the lower 70s on Monday.

As that cold front comes through, the dewpoints are also expected to drop.

Some overnight low temperatures could dip into the 50s!