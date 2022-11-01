Magnificent start to new month in Chicago but cooler pattern may be coming

After a milder than average first month of fall, the second month of the season was about as normal as could be. September ended up 1.1 degrees above average overall. October ended up right at average in terms of temperatures.

There were some huge swings in high temperatures during the month with 40s for highs three days in a row from the 18th through the 19th. Just three days later we saw two straight days with highs of 79 degrees on the 22nd and 23rd. We ended up typical temperatures overall when it was all said and done.

Get ready for a stretch of sensational weather in Chicago as we enter the final month of fall. Plenty of sunshine on tap from today through Thursday and temperatures well above average for early November. It will seem more like late September the next few days with high temperatures around 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Average highs for the first ten days of November start at 55 degrees and then fall to 51 degrees by the 10th. We should remain above average for the next 10 days in a row.

The short column a week from Friday really stands out. The model has our high dropping to just 39 degrees on the 11th. That would be a dramatic drop of 35 degrees from the high of 74 just two days prior.

The longer range forecasts keep us relatively mild just past the first week of November.

The Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day has us outlooked to be "leaning above" average overall from this Sunday through the following Thursday of next week. Average highs for this period are in the lower 50s.

The 8-14 day temperature outlook marks a pattern shift for the middle of the month. It has us "leaning below" average from next Tuesday through the following Monday. Average highs during this period fall from 51 degrees to 49 degrees.

Cold weather fans can take heart. The average highs by the end of this month drop to 42 degrees.