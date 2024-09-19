Moderate drought declared across Chicagoland

A moderate drought was officially declared across much of the Chicagoland area Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Several counties are affected, including Cook, Will, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall, DeKalb, McHenry, Boone and Winnebago.

The moderate drought is also impacting northwest Indiana.

The drought comes as the region experiences continued warm weather, with temperatures expected to reach the 80s later in the day.

However, relief may be on the horizon, as meteorologists predict showers and thunderstorms moving in overnight into Friday morning.

The anticipated rainfall offers a welcome reprieve for the area’s parched conditions.

More updates will follow as the weather evolves.