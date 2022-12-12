Monday forecast: Rain, cloudy skies with highs in the 40s

A blockbuster storm is in progress and will be a newsmaker all week.

Locally, we will start with a few light lake-effect showers Monday morning.

The rest of the day remains mostly cloudy and seasonable with low 40s.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy around freezing.

Tuesday starts dry with perhaps a few sunny moments.

Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

Rain arrives at night after the evening commute.

Winds will pick up.

Rain will last into Wednesday morning before ending temporarily.

It will be in the mid to upper 40s — so only liquid precipitation.

Rain returns at night and becomes more showery in nature on Thursday.

Some light snow showers and flurries will be possible Thursday night right through the weekend.

It will not be a significant snowstorm, but it sure will be colder.

Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 20s with even colder air reaching us early next week.