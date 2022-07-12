More comfortable couple of days and then heat builds back

It was a muggy Monday. Highs climbed well into the 80s but the addition of high humidity made it feel like the lower 90s for most of us. We are following that steamy start to the week with a terrific Tuesday. Dew points that soared into the 70s on Monday have dropped today and will continue to do so through at least Thursday.

Our dew points will drop into the 50s today, climb back to near 60 degrees tonight and then fall back into the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. This will feel more comfortable, especially compared to the mugginess we experienced on Monday.

Notice we climb from "comfy" to "muggy" and then eventually to "humid" during the day Friday. Heat and humidity will be building back by the end of the week.

The National Blend of Models has our highs climbing well above average by the middle of next week. After more typical middle 80s for highs this weekend we climb to near 90 degrees on Monday and then begin a streak of 90 degree days starting next Tuesday and continuing through at least Friday.

We have already seen nine days with highs of 90 degrees or more at O'Hare this year. If next week's forecast verifies, we would add four more. That would bring the total of 90 degree days to thirteen. In an average year we have seventeen. There is still plenty of summer left. After next week, on average we see another seven 90 degree days.

The Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day and 8-14 day temperature outlooks both hint a warmer than average pattern is coming too.

The 6-10 day temperature outlook has us "likely above" average overall from July 17th through the 21st. This covers the period from Sunday through the following Thursday.

The 8-14 day temperature outlook also forecasts us to be "likely above" average overall. This takes us from next Tuesday through the following Monday.