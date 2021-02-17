More snow Wednesday, 30-degree temps possible over weekend: NWS

Chicago could see its tenth consecutive day of snow Wednesday evening, just a day after some parts of the city were walloped by the city’s largest winter storm this season.

But there’s hope for those looking for the end of the chilly, snowy last few weeks: Chicago might shoot past 32 degrees on Sunday and possibly reach the 40s by Tuesday.

Less than an inch of snow was expected to fall Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service. A 50% chance of snow in the afternoon increases to 60% in the evening.

The snow could continue into Thursday, but the best chance of snow was near the lake.

No snow was expected on Friday or Saturday, when the high temperature might reach around 20 degrees.

The city could finally break past the freezing point on Sunday, with an expected high of 33 degrees, according to the weather service. Monday could reach 35 degrees, while Tuesday might hit 41 degrees.

In the last three weeks, 34.1 inches of snow fell on O’Hare Airport — the snowiest stretch since the historic snowfall of 1978 and 1979, according to the weather service.