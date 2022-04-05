More weather whiplash for Chicago

After a wintry end to the week we will enjoy a significant warm-up next week.

First, we have to suffer through possibly three days in a row with highs falling into the 40s from Thursday through Saturday. That will be followed by four straight days with highs in the 60s or warmer.

We'll go from snow showers on Friday to possible 70s just a few short days later.

Next week's warm-up seems overdue. Nine of the past eleven days have been below average. Five of the past 11 days have seen a trace of snow or more at O'Hare. We could easily get another trace on Friday.

Friday's highs will be the coldest we see perhaps until next fall. The GFS model has our highs Friday failing to get out of the upper 30s for most of the area. There will be occasional snow showers that could even produce, at least briefly, some slushy accumulation on grassy surfaces.

Average highs for this time of the year are in the middle 50s. Notice the big blob of darker blue on the temperature anomaly forecast for Friday afternoon. Chicago's highs could be as cold as 15 degrees below average or more.

Temperature Anomaly Friday Afternoon (Climatereanalyer.org)

We flip the switch back to spring this weekend and then really warm things up next week. The GFS model has highs here reaching well into the 70s for most of us by Wednesday next week.

Blue is replaced by red next week on the temperature anomaly forecast map. Highs on Wednesday next week will be nearly 20 degrees above average. That's a jump of nearly 40 degrees compared to Friday afternoon's forecast.

Temperature Anomaly Wednesday (4/13) Afternoon (Climatereanalyer.org

The 6-10 day outlook suggests next week will be warmer than average overall. This forecast covers Sunday through the following Thursday. The forecast calls for us to be "likely above" normal for the period.

The National Blend Of Models shows the rollercoaster spring temperature ride that is coming. We fall from the upper 50s Wednesday to the 40s for Thursday through Saturday and then soar back into the 60s starting Sunday and flirt with 70s as early as Monday.

Strap in for a bumpy spring ride. This is weather whiplash in Chicago at its finest.