Mostly cloudy skies expected for Monday with temps in the 20s

Snow lovers have little to celebrate again this week.

This week will be dominated by dry weather with very few chances for any meaningful precipitation.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday — perhaps a few peeks of sun in the afternoon.

Highs will be close to 30°, which is close to normal for mid-January.

Winds will be strong enough to keep wind chills in the teens.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs climbing into the upper 30s in the city — maybe 40° south of I-80.

An arctic front hits during the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

There could be a flurry with that, but the main story will be the ensuing cold which will cause temps to fall all day Wednesday into the single digits by Thursday morning.

Highs on Thursday, despite some sun, will be in the teens.

The next good chance of a sticking snow (likely 1" or less) appears to be Saturday with the next push of arctic air.