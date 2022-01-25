Nasty wind chills, arctic air make for brutally cold Tuesday

Arctic air is moving over a fresh snow pack and you’ve got the recipe for the coldest air of the winter.

Highs today may barely get into the double digits despite full sunshine. This will make salt far less effective in melting any residual snow and ice on roadways.

Wind chills are nasty this morning and will be worse tomorrow. A wind chill advisory remains in effect through mid-morning for the far northwest burbs.

Tonight into tomorrow morning, the entire Chicago area will be under an advisory for wind chills between -15° and -30°.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 WEATHER APP

Sunny skies will prevail again tomorrow.

A weak system comes through on Thursday with fractions of an inch for most of Chicagoland. However, possible lake-effect snow must be monitored during the Thursday time frame.

The cold eases back a bit heading into next week.

Trivia and a note of hope: starting today, Chicago's historic average temperature begins to rise.