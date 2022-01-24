Suburban Cook County warming centers open as wind chills plummet

Warming centers are opening in suburban Cook County as wind chills are expected to plummet to 25 degrees below zero Tuesday night.

Residents without adequate heating in their homes are encouraged to visit a warming center to ensure they remain safe, according to the Cook County’s Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security.

Cook County’s Department of Emergency Management shared the following recommendations:

Never use your oven for heat.

Never bring charcoal or gas grills indoors (they are a carbon monoxide hazard).

Make sure all portable heaters are unplugged when not in use.

Use electric space heaters with extreme caution – avoid placing them near curtains or other flammable materials and turn them off before going to bed.

Keep heat at adequate levels or leave faucets open with a slight drip to prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep moving. Your body generates its own heat when you engage in physical activities.

A complete list of warming centers is available at: https://www.cookcountyil.gov/service/warming-centers